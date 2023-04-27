JACKSON — A group of doctors, nonprofits and women of childbearing age who are fighting to keep abortion legal in Wyoming are asking a judge to keep several abortion foes and the secretary of state out of a lawsuit seeking to overturn the state ban.

As that court case continues, abortion remains legal in Wyoming after a temporary restraining order by Teton County District Judge Melissa Owens. And amid the legal fight over the ban, a second Wyoming clinic offering abortions opened in Casper this week.

