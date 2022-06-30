With the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade on Friday, Wyoming’s trigger law abortion ban is set to go into effect. Nearly all abortions would be outlawed in the state, save for those involving pregnancies that were the product of rape or incest.
Now Marti Halverson, president of Right to Life Wyoming, said the next step is to remove some of those exceptions.
Fresh off the heels of a historic triumph, abortion opponents in Wyoming are gearing up to add more restrictions.
This spring, lawmakers passed the trigger bill with the knowledge that the Supreme Court was poised to overturn the landmark decision.
Sponsored by Rep. Rachel Rodriguez Williams, R-Cody, the law is expected to end most abortions in the state within the next 35 days.
“In Wyoming we are thrilled, we are so grateful to Representative Rodriguez-Williams for her 2022 House Bill 92, the trigger bill, and our next job is to delete the rape and incest exceptions, so that will be an issue on the campaign trail this summer,” Halverson said.
Lawmakers who support abortion rights are anticipating that effort as well.
Rep. Pat Sweeney, R-Casper, said it’s “highly probable” that there will be an effort to remove those exemptions during next year’s Legislative session.
“That’s my biggest concern in this next session, is making sure we leave that in,” Sweeney said. “And I have a feeling that depending on what direction the House and the Senate goes after this election, who knows what might happen.”
The trigger bill also allows for abortions when “necessary to preserve the woman from a serious risk of death or of substantial and irreversible physical impairment of a major bodily function, not including any psychological or emotional conditions.” Whether or not anti-abortion lawmakers move to take that out of the bill or revise it is murkier.
“Health of the mother is a euphemism, and we do not acknowledge that,” Halverson said. “Life of the mother is different, and we do allow an exception for that.”
The rape and incest provisions of the trigger bill barely made it into law in the first place. Neither exception was included in the bill’s original form.
Lawmakers won’t be able to remove those exceptions until next year at the earliest, leaving room for sexual assault and incest victims to get abortions in the meantime.
Complexity
How this works on the ground is likely to prove complex.
“Does one have to prove rape or incest under the law in order to not violate the trigger bill?” asked Jacquelyn Bridgeman, a law professor and the director of the University of Wyoming’s School of Culture, Gender and Social Justice. “Is it enough for a woman to say that has happened to her? How does one enforce whether she’s telling the truth? And how long will that take? What counts as as substantial risk of death, or irreversible physical impairment?
“I could go on, but yes, I don’t see how those ‘exception’ provisions won’t be a legal hot mess and/or lead to serious invasions of privacy, which are technically still protected by the federal constitution and other laws,” she added.
And that’s if doctors or clinics are even willing to provide abortions once the trigger law is in place, said Casper attorney and self-proclaimed cynic Ryan Semerad.
“Put yourselves in the shoes of a doctor, are you going to roll the dice with your license?” he asked.
It seems certain that Gov. Mark Gordon will pull the trigger. After all, he signed the bill into law and indicated support for it as recently as Friday.
Opponents of the law could seek to stop it in the courts. If a suit is brought, lawyers could vie for a temporary injunction, which would halt the law until the case is completed.
Julie Burkhart, founder of a clinic in Casper that plans to offer abortions when it opens later this year, said that organizers will “fight tooth and nail to protect this fundamental right for the people of Wyoming, including in the courts.”
But the group has not formally committed to a lawsuit yet.
“We are investigating that avenue at this time,” Burkhart said at a Friday press conference. “After we have a full assessment and advice from counsel, then we will determine our next step, but that is definitely one of the avenues that we are researching and could quite possibly pursue.”