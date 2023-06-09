"Welcome to Wyoming - Forever West"

CASPER — Dozens of abortion opponents urged local leaders at Tuesday’s Casper City Council meeting to take a stance against the city’s new abortion clinic.

“We would like to come alongside of you, city council, to work with you to make the Casper community a sanctuary for the unborn,” former Republican state lawmaker Bob Brechtel told councilors during the meeting, which took place at local event venue The Lyric. (The council is in the new space while City Hall undergoes renovations.)

