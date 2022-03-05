CHEYENNE — Following lengthy and personal public testimony on a House abortion prohibition bill, members of the Senate Labor, Health and Social Services Committee pushed the vote to Monday.
Chairman Sen. Fred Baldwin, R-Kemmerer, told stakeholders they will have an opportunity to speak on House Bill 92 that morning, and public comment will not be cut off. Nearly an hour of testimony was heard Friday with women sharing their difficult health care decisions and advocates asking for the protection of life.
“We’ve dealt with this many times, and we appreciate the testimony and appreciate everything that everybody’s gone through,” Baldwin said as he ended the meeting. “And I would tell you that I’m gonna get emotional, so I’ll just shut up.”
The Senate will have to wait to consider the legislation until next week, but recently approved a chemical abortion ban bill on third reading. Senate File 83 states the prohibition would go into effect as soon as July 1 and criminalizes the manufacturing, distribution, prescription, sale or transfer of any chemical abortion drug in the state.
Unlike the Senate-approved bill, HB 92 going into effect depends on the overruling of the U.S. Supreme Court decision of Roe v. Wade. The other possibility is if the enforcement of the law is if the court otherwise issues a final decision related to abortion that would authorize its prohibition without violating any conditions, rights or restrictions recognized by the court.
If this were the case, any abortion could not be performed after an embryo or fetus reached viability except when necessary to keep the woman from imminent peril that endangers life or health. No money may be appropriated by the Legislature for abortions unless there are dire circumstances.
This is the only exception allowed, as an amendment introduced by Rep. Mike Yin, D-Jackson, that would exclude women who were pregnant as a result of rape or incest was voted down.
Pro-life testimony
Pro-life advocates from across the country came forward during the meeting to give their endorsement for the bill, even in the case of sexual assault or incest.
Save The 1 President Rebecca Kiessling gave online testimony from Michigan, and said children conceived from rape, sex trafficking, genocide and incest need to be protected. She told the story of how her own mother was sexually assaulted at knifepoint by a serial rapist and twice attempted to get an abortion after discovering she was pregnant. This was four years before the Roe v. Wade decision, and she said the conditions were deplorable.
But because of safety concerns and the laws in place at the time, her mother decided to carry to term.
“This is my life-changing, near-death experience,” she said. “The fact that I was younger doesn’t make it any less significant. I wasn’t lucky, I was protected. I literally owe my birth to legislators like yourselves who protected me.”
She was joined in the argument for protection by the Wyoming Republican Women of Sheridan County Legislative Action Committee Chairwoman Jimmy Dee Lees. She advocated that all individuals are endowed by their creator from the moment of conception to the moment of natural death, with rights to life, liberty, property and the pursuit of happiness.
“I speak for the majority of Republican women in the state,” she said. “We are all the voice for the ones who have no voice.”
Pro-choice testimony
But representatives from the other side said the health, wellbeing and freedom of choice had to be considered for the woman.
Public Policy Director for the Wyoming Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Tara Muir said her organization opposes the bill because it removes critical options for victims in very difficult and often dangerous situations.
“Our staff and volunteers see the torment caused by the loss of power and control over one’s body, one’s most intimate self, and that is the heart of sexual violence” she said. “Our bedrock duty is to support and empower victims, to walk beside them and trust they do know what’s best for themselves and their children’s safety.
“And most importantly, we hope to restore the notion of freedom back into their lives so they begin to see themselves as survivors and don’t have to be victims anymore.”
She also said abusers often use access to birth control, health care and abortion as means to control their victims and that rape and pregnancy are convenient tools as well. In an effort to give women the ultimate power and dictate their lives, Muir urged them to vote no on the bill.
Another testimony gave light to a different perspective, one not rooted in abuse or assault, but rather medical safety. Riata Walker made the decision with her husband to abort her baby after doctors discovered they had rare, severe heart defects and chromosomal issues that would lead to fatality.
She said it was the most difficult and painful decision she had to make, and in some places she would have not been given the option.
“I’m telling you all this so you might understand these decisions are not made lightly,” she said. “And they are so complex and unique to every situation. Not all aborted babies are unwanted, and not all abortions are done the same way. These are real people facing real challenges and one size does not fit all.”
Testimony will continue Monday as constituents share how they believe senators should vote.