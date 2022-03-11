CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Senate has passed a bill that would ban abortions in Wyoming five days after the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, if the nation’s top court decides to do so.
Sen. Cale Case, R-Lander, tried a final time to persuade his fellow senators to vote against House Bill 92, “Abortion prohibition-Supreme Court decision.”
“This is a really important issue,” Case said. “I am particularly interested about the vagueness of this legislation, that is triggered by a Supreme Court decision … overruling a previous doctrine. That makes it seem like it is going to be black or white.”
He continued that the abortion issue is not a black and white one.
“It is not like that,” Case said. “The vagueness will kill us. We don’t know what that Supreme Court decision is going to say. It may have restrictions, it may have no restrictions. But we are tailoring our policy towards that, and it is a very important discussion because it affects the welfare of women and families in Wyoming.”
The Senate passed HB 92 in a 24-5 vote Thursday.
HB 92 states that an abortion “shall not be performed except when necessary to preserve the woman from a serious risk of death or of substantial and irreversible physical impairment of a major bodily function, not including any psychological or emotional conditions.” This would take effect five days after the date that the Wyoming attorney general certifies to the secretary of state that the U.S. Supreme Court has overruled Roe v. Wade.
Wednesday, there was discussion that the bill would hand over decision making power to the attorney general that Sen. Affie Ellis, R-Cheyenne, said should remain with the Legislature.
Sen. Lynn Hutchings, R-Cheyenne, proposed an amendment that would change language in the bill so that the governor and not the attorney general would certify a Supreme Court reversal, should such a decision be made.
Janna Farley, communications director for the ACLU of Wyoming, said that the amendment did nothing to fix the issues detailed on second reading.
“Regardless of how the Court rules in any of the currently pending abortion cases, it is without doubt that the fundamental rights at issue in Roe as they relate to abortion will not cease to be litigated on federal and state levels,” Farley wrote in an email. “Mandating that the executive branch enact a law based on unclear decisions that cannot be considered final will create confusion for Wyomingites.”
Determining if and when a law in reaction to a potential Supreme Court ruling on Roe v. Wade is a duty that should not go to either the Wyoming attorney general or the governor, according to an ACLU statement on the bill.
“House Bill 92 contemplates limited potential outcomes of deeply complex litigation centered on privacy rights enshrined in the First, Fourth, Fifth, Ninth and 14th Amendments to the United States Constitution,” said Libby Skarin, ACLU of Wyoming campaigns director. “In assigning the executive branch the responsibility of enacting law based upon future hypothetical case outcomes, House Bill 92 is creating a codified, inflexible mandate that lacks clarity.”