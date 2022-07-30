Boomerang Writer
Hundreds of Albany County residents have already voted with more than two weeks left before Wyoming’s primary election day.
Early and absentee voting began in Albany County on July 1. As of Friday morning, 723 voters had already cast their ballots, said Albany County Clerk Jackie Gonzales.
Voter registration is also is picking up with 19,073 people registered to vote in the county as of Thursday.
There have been large numbers of people altering their registration in some way, whether that be a name, address or party change, Gonzales said. Many people also have registered to vote in Albany County for the first time.
The data for crossover voting, when a voter changes political party to vote for a specific candidate in the opposing party in the primary, will not be available until after the Aug. 16 primary, Gonzales said.
The last day to complete voter registration ahead of time is Monday. After then, people can still register to vote, but must cast their ballot at the same time.
People can register to vote in the Elections Office of the Albany County Courthouse, the Rock River Town Clerk’s Office or at their polling places on election day.
Changes
To follow a new law that went into effect last year, voters must present a valid photo ID when at polling places.
Acceptable forms of identification include a driver’s license, passport, tribal ID card, U.S. military card, student ID or a valid Medicare or Medicaid insurance card.
While some in the community have raised concerns that Wyoming’s new voter ID law would add undue complications to the voting process, Gonzales said that so far “we have not had any issues whatsoever.”
Polling places for some voters also may have changed because of the recent redistricting process. Voters can find their updated polling places, districts and wards online at co.albany.wy.us/182/Polling-Places.
Early and Election Day voters will have an option to fill in a paper ballot, which will then be run through a ballot counter, or cast their votes on an electronic voting machine.
The ExpressVote electronic voting machines have an error detection system that will prompt voters to correct mistakes in instances where they may have filled in a ballot wrong, Gonzalez said. They also provide audio and braille options.
The new machines were bought in 2020 and are the most secure equipment available, according to the Albany County Elections webpage.
The candidates
Voters can find information on the primary candidates by viewing the “Elections 2022” section on the Boomerang’s homepage at wyomingnews.com/laramieboomerang.
Candidate information also available through the League of Women Voters at vote411.org/wyoming.
Anyone with questions about the voting process can contact the Albany County Clerk’s Office at 307-721-2546 or in the Albany County Courthouse.
Primary election day is Aug. 16. General election day is Nov. 8.