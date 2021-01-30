The 2022-23 Albany County School District No.1 calendar committee asked parents, teachers, staff and administrators to share their preferences toward three different calendar schedules before submitting for board approval in March or April.
In an email sent by the ACSD No.1 to parents and staff, a brief description of each calendar proposal was provided and a link to a four-question survey.
Option one, according to ACSD No.1, moves the September and April professional development (PD) days from Mondays to Fridays. The new PD days would be Sept. 30 and April 7. This option also has the standard two-week winter break beginning Dec. 19.
Option two will have the same PD days changes as option one, but the two-week winter break will begin Dec. 21, to allow students and teachers two days off after the New Year.
Option three offers early release for all students every Friday with PD days moved back to Mondays, which would be Sept. 26 and April 10. This option has the same winter break as option one.
Assistant Superintendent Debbie Fisher, who leads the calendar committee, stated in an email exchange with Carol Martinson — a parent who has a son in elementary school — that of 732 respondents, 411 parents (56.1%) opted for the calendar with early release Fridays.
With slightly more than half of all participants preference in about early release days, a second poll was made available asking for preferences regarding winter break. This poll closed for comment yesterday, Friday, Jan. 29.
Martinson, a chemical engineer, is concerned about how early releases will affect him and his peers. She contacted Fisher and other members of district schools to gather more information about past and current academic seat time (student-teacher contact) and put together a database of her findings.
NUMBERS
“When the first round of (surveys) came through, I thought, surely parents aren’t going to go for this. This will never move forward. But it did,” Martinson said, adding this prompted her to look more closely at the schedule and any potential risks.
She approached the issue by familiarizing herself with state education requirements and referred to the General Agency, Board of Commission Rules, chapter 22, which requires a minimum of 900 student-teacher contact hours for elementary schools. For middle schools and high schools, its well over 1,000.
“Elementary schools are near 1,200 hours a year right now,” said Sean O’Sullivan, public information officer for the school district,. He said early release takes away three hours a day on Fridays.
Although half days would decrease excess hours at the elementary level, middle schools and high schools risk falling short of state mandates for school hours.
According to Martinson’s data, Albany County middle schools have not met the 1,050-hour requirement for student-teacher contact for the past five years and high schools were barely making the mark. Implementation of early release days once a week are projected to decrease.
Martinson also compared the past five years of early release days on average schools will have anywhere between three and 10 half days. This number would jump to 34 with the preferred calendar schedule.
SUPPLEMENTING THE LOST TIME
After Martinson approached Fisher, she was told in a series of emails sent Jan.22 that the committee is looking to supplement early release days with extracurricular activities and enrichment classes on Friday Afternoons.
“We feel that with this schedule we can offer a more rigorous band/orchestra program on Fridays, which in turn gives more time during the day Monday through Friday,” Fisher stated in the email.
Fisher also informed Martinson the board is looking to partner with Big Brothers/Big Sisters and UW to provide these enrichment programs, including some STEM activities, but nothing is confirmed yet. Martinson questioned the financial feasibility of such partnerships and is concerned the enrichment courses replacing a full day of education might not be available to all students.
Another concerned parent, who spoke to the Laramie Boomerang on condition of anonymity — to avoid potential conflicts of interest — isn’t opposed to a well-thought out alternative where students get constructive education through a non-traditional school sense, but feels there isn’t enough information about what supplemental activities will replace Friday afternoon instruction.
“It feels like we’re just taking (the time away) but it’s not clear what’s coming into its place,” the parent said.
Additionally, that parent is concerned about the child, who is a middle schooler who relies on the school for special needs and individualized education programs. Half days would not only reduce the son’s class time, but also prove to be a financial burden.
“It would require time and energy and money from us to come up with alternatives for [my kid] … either that someone would have to not work those afternoons,” said the parent.
A year of scheduled half days could disproportionately impact a student’s reliance on those types of services and burden families with disadvantaged students.
“It’s the responsibility of the school district to provide education,” Martinson said, adding it sounds nice to have enrichment programs provided by higher education entities, “but it’s passing the buck to the community.”
STILL UP FOR DISCUSSION
The surveys acted as a measurement to see general consensus about the three calendar proposals. O’Sulivan expressed his surprise and said he and the board weren’t expecting the calendar with early releases to be the preferred schedule.
“When we put the survey out, everyone in the office was expecting calendar ‘C’ to be the least popular option,” he said.
But O’Sullivan said the feedback does not necessarily guarantee a decision and mentioned that people were still commentating about the half day calendar in the second survey.
“The calendar committee is not taking this lightly and doing their due diligence and still (looking) for feedback,” said O’Sullivan.