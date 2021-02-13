Wyoming is under a lot of pressure to cut expenditures and school districts might have to pay a $49.3 million price, according to estimations provided by the Legislative Service Office.
House Bill No.89, introduced Feb. 4, modifies the educational funding model and will be adopted by 48 separate school districts.
In all, there will be a 50% reduction to student activity funding; a 10% reduction to superintendents and same-bracket employees’ salaries; a five day reduction to teacher professional development days and associated salaries by five days; and the elimination of external costs for aides, library media technicians, central office secretaries, school secretaries, school clerical staff, maintenance workers/groundskeepers and custodians.
It is not yet determined how monies will be distributed to each district, but according to a letter sent from Albany County School District No.1 Chair Janice Marshall in October 2020 to the Committee on School Finance Recalibration, there will be a 16% decrease in biennium 2021 and 27% in biennium 2022. A biennium budget prepares a financial model for two-year periods.
She wrote that budget cuts of the magnitude described … would render ALSD No.1 incapable of delivering quality, equitable education to the children in the community. She added the district had already absorbed cuts over the past several years.
In her letter she mentioned how the district would be forced to devise a new education strategic plan that might not be able to offer a path for students to earn the Hathaway Success Scholarship, which acts as an incentive for middle and high school students to maintain academic performance in four different types of post-secondary scholarships.
“The potential budget cuts would restrict ACSD No.1’s ability to prepare our students for quality careers, diminishing out community’s … potential to diversify and develop [the] economy,” she said.
PREPARING FOR THE WORST
Edward Goetz, business manager for ACSD No.1 and the school board are preparing themselves as best they can as they await the legislatures to reconvene in March.
Goetz said over Zoom on Tuesday, Feb.8, that the school board has been discussing budget reduction scenarios since June and has subsequently created contingency plans for FY 2021-22 should K-12 education funding be cut.
According to the FY 2019-20 budget, 86% went toward personnel. The budget reduction scenarios states a $358,000 reduction (approximately 10%) wouldn’t significantly impact school operations. However, a $716,000 reduction (20%) would result in restrictions of classroom supplies and operations support.
In addition, such a cut would result in larger class sizes and minimal support staff. Anything higher would result in a dramatic decrease in curriculum, technology and non-instructional functions.
ACSD No.1 Superintendent Dr. Jubal Yennie sat in on the Zoom meeting and reassured the public.
“K-12 education has been a Wyoming priority that the state and its citizens have held up in high regard for a lot of years,” he said. He added he anticipates a follow-through with that.
A RECURRING THEME
The conversation on reducing state expenditures is unavoidably connected to revenue streams. Goetz said in the past the school district has been fortunate enough to function on the revenue connected from oil, gas and coal. But state income from these industries is dwindling and Goetz says there is a need to start looking at other options.
“The approach that our school board has taken is to give input back to the legislature, to say we need to look at revenue solutions, not just simply cutting,” he said.
The School Board Association, with support from the Wyoming Education Association, suggested implementing a penny sales tax to Albany County residents.
“Wyoming legislatures are coming to grips that the economic landscape is changing, and we’re going to have to put a little bit more of our resources toward what’s important to us,” said Goetz.
He also mentioned it is important for legislators to know how close to the heart this issue is to residents. He personally has contacted his representatives and other legislators since the proposal and let them know he is willing to pay more taxes to support education.