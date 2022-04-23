Students in Stacy Hoffer’s second grade class at Indian Paintbrush Elementary School in Laramie raise their hands on the first day of school. They were all wearing face masks to comply with the school district’s mandate they be worn indoors and on buses by all students and staff.
Albany County School District 1 is ready for the next step in its search for a new superintendent after announcing three finalists for the position this week.
The district is looking for new leadership after Superintendent Jubal Yennie tendered his resignation earlier this year. His last day on the job will be June 30.
The three finalists plan to come to town next week for formal interviews with the ACSD1 Board of Education, as well as to attend forums with school staff, students, parents and members of the general public.
“Hiring the superintendent is one of the most — if not the most — important tasks that the school board undertakes,” said board Chairperson Janice Marshall in a press release. “The trustees have deliberated a great deal to arrive at these finalists. Now it is time to engage each applicant with the Albany County community.”
The public forums are from 6-7 p.m. at Laramie Middle School each night Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. The candidates will present on a different night. Attendees will have the option to submit questions ahead of time through an online form. The forums also can be watched on the district's YouTube channel.
The finalists are:
David Barker, superintendent of Fremont County School District 1 in Lander, who will visit Tuesday.
John Goldhart, the superintendent of Manchester School District in New Hampshire, will visit Wednesday.
Charlotte Patterson of the Tucson Unified School District in Arizona will visit Thursday.
Between 3:30 and 4:30 p.m. each day, district staff also can meet with the candidates.
“The school board has approached the process of hiring a new superintendent with thoughtfulness and rigor,” Marshall said in the press release. “We look forward to seeing how they interact with our community, learning more about them in-person, and gathering feedback.”
Stakeholders will be able to provide the school board with feedback on the candidates after the forums. The board will meet to select a new superintendent during an executive session at 4 p.m. May 4.