ACSD1 board may be close to naming new superintendent By Boomerang Staff May 7, 2022 1 hr ago David Barker Courtesy Photo/David Barker John Goldhardt Courtesy Photo/John Goldhardt Charlotte Patterson Courtesy Photo/Charlotte Patterson The Albany County School District 1 Board of Trustees is closing in on naming a new superintendent.The board met in an executive session Friday to select one of three final candidates for the district's top administrator.The board did not announce the name of the candidate after the meeting, but shared a decision to discuss terms of employment with the candidate, which will be subject to school board approval.The finalist candidates are David Barker, John Goldhardt and Charlotte Patterson.The new hire will take the place of Superintendent Jubal Yennie, who will resign at the end of the school year.