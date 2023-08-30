Dr. Cecilia Aragón

The Albany County School District 1 Board of Trustees voted unanimously on Aug. 23 to fill a board vacancy with University of Wyoming associate professor Dr. Cecilia Aragón.

She will replace Mary Alice Bruce, who is moving away and resigned Aug. 1.

