The Albany County School District 1 Board of Trustees voted unanimously on Aug. 23 to fill a board vacancy with University of Wyoming associate professor Dr. Cecilia Aragón.
She will replace Mary Alice Bruce, who is moving away and resigned Aug. 1.
Aragón teaches in the Department of Theatre and Dance within the College of Art and Sciences and Latina/o Studies in the School of Culture, Gender and Social Justice. She also serves as faculty affiliate of gender, women, and queer studies; Native American and indigenous studies; modern and classical language; and is a faculty adjunct of the College of Education. Additionally, she serves as the executive director for the Wyoming Latina Youth Center and Conference.
The board met with four total candidates to ask questions and make their decision in an executive session on Aug. 23. The three other individuals were Abigail Fournier, a family law attorney, Lynne Ipina, professor of mathematics at UW, and Tom Witkop, a nurse practitioner with Ivinson Memorial Hospital.
During the meeting, Aragón shared she has lived in Laramie for about 20 years and has a 16-year-old daughter enrolled at Laramie High School. She added having a child in the district gives her a unique perspective on student thoughts and issues, which ultimately would make her a valuable addition to the board.
“What excites me about being on the board is I bring a new voice to the board,” she said. “Having a daughter who is in high school, I think I am very familiar with special issues that are happening in the elementary schools, the junior high and the high school as well as the community.”
In addition to being in touch with student perspectives, Aragón said she is active in the Laramie community and has been involved in a great deal of nonprofit work during her time in town.
“I do a lot of service in the community,” she said. “I’m associated with the bilingual station here in Laramie, Wyoming, as well as other community organizations.”
Given that she is an active community member, Aragón stressed the importance of community involvement in public education. She added if made a board member, she would not shy away from building relationships with local partners.
“We do need partnership with community. We do need communication with the community, and we also need recruitment. Both from education and the community, working together for the best interest,” she said.
“I’m going to reach out to community members, be open, honest and transparent about the type of partnerships we want to develop. Very genuine partnerships.”
Given the district’s recent budgetary cuts, board members asked candidates to share a time they made an important decision, and how that decision helped prepare them to make difficult decisions when it comes to budget issues.
Aragón shared an example from her experience as executive director for the Wyoming Latina Youth Center and Conference, stating that their program has faced budget cuts which could mean a decrease in attendance, cutting SWAG for participants, or cutting money available for scholarships.
“Facing budget cuts is always very challenging and really difficult. Especially when it means human resources,” she said. “You have to cut teachers, or you have to cut positions. But I’d like to take this in a positive spin, and think about, ‘this is a way to reset. Reset our priorities, think about our values, and evaluate what our current situation is.’
“Making these big decisions doesn’t always mean that the budget is going to look like this all the time. It means that we just have to reset our values, reset some priorities and evaluate what our goals are.”
Dr. Aragón received her Ph.D. at Arizona State University. Since 2015, was was appointed to serve as executive director of the Wyoming Latina Youth Conference and founder of the Wyoming Latina Youth Center at UW. She also serves as a member of Leadership Wyoming (alumna, 2021).
Around Laramie, Aragón has volunteered with many diverse communities. They include: serving as board president of KOCA 93.5 bilingual radio station, a member of the LHS Parent Advisory Committee, coordinator of UW Fine Arts for K-12 Endorsement, Laramie Head Start, Early Childhood Education Center, Big Brothers Big Sisters, LGBTQ+ support groups, Civil Air Patrol-Wyoming Wing, Wyoming Humanities Council, ARK Regional Services, Whiting High School, Cathedral Home for Children and Lincoln Community Center.
Aragón is the recipient of the Jason Thompson Diversity Award for promoting community engagement and social justice at UW. She also was recently appointed to the National Endowment for the Arts national review board in Washington, D.C.
Following the vote, ACSD1 Treasurer Nate Martin extended his thanks to all candidates for taking the time and interest in applying and added that all four individuals did great work in answering questions.
“I just wanted to reiterate my thanks for everyone who applied and definitely everyone who came down and participated in this. It was a difficult decision, only because everyone did an outstanding job.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.Explore newsletters