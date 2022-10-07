An office building, a park, affordable housing — these are all possible futures for the old Slade Elementary School and the land beneath it.

While still in its beginning stages, the Albany County School District 1 Board of Trustees discussed possible plans for the future of the building during its meeting on Wednesday.

Old Slade Elementary 3

The Albany County School District 1 Board of Trustees discussed the future of the old Slade Elementary School building during a meeting on Wednesday. The district will seek community involvement in the plan. 
Slade eagle

A group of former Slade Elementary School teachers and students point out signatures on a mural in the old school in June. The community gathered to commemorate the mural before the school moved into its new building.

