The Albany County School District 1 Board of Trustees discussed the future of the old Slade Elementary School building during a meeting on Wednesday. The district will seek community involvement in the plan.
The Albany County School District 1 Board of Trustees discussed the future of the old Slade Elementary School building during a meeting on Wednesday. The district will seek community involvement in the plan.
The Albany County School District 1 Board of Trustees discussed the future of the old Slade Elementary School building during a meeting on Wednesday. The district will seek community involvement in the plan.
A group of former Slade Elementary School teachers and students point out signatures on a mural in the old school in June. The community gathered to commemorate the mural before the school moved into its new building.
The Albany County School District 1 Board of Trustees discussed the future of the old Slade Elementary School building during a meeting on Wednesday. The district will seek community involvement in the plan.
Abby Vander Graaff/Boomerang
The Albany County School District 1 Board of Trustees discussed the future of the old Slade Elementary School building during a meeting on Wednesday. The district will seek community involvement in the plan.
An office building, a park, affordable housing — these are all possible futures for the old Slade Elementary School and the land beneath it.
While still in its beginning stages, the Albany County School District 1 Board of Trustees discussed possible plans for the future of the building during its meeting on Wednesday.
The Wyoming School Facilities Division deemed the old Slade building to be in too poor condition to host a school, ACSD1 Superintendent John Goldhardt said. Last spring was the final time students walked the halls of the school at 11th and Baker Streets before moving into a brand new building just a block away on Shield Street.
It remains to be seen whether the building could be used for another purpose, or if a remodeling project would be possible to prolong its life. The district will need more time to explore the financial and logistical feasibility of these options and get more details from the School Facilities Division, ACSD1 Board Chair Janice Marshall said.
The division did recommend that the building be demolished, and the state provides money to do this, Goldhardt said.
Until a future for the building is decided, the district will continue to ensure the building is secure and taken care of so that issues such as burst pipes or break-ins don’t happen during the winter. Most of the useful aspects of the building, such as internet access and furniture, have been removed for use elsewhere in the district.
Hence, the building will still be associated with spending for the district until it finds a new owner or demolishes it.
“At this point we really don’t know what’s going to be the most cost efficient or the best for the community,” Marshall said.
If the district demolishes the building, there are questions as to what will be done with the land beneath it. The district could participate in land swap or sell the land. Some members of the school board suggested it be used for affordable housing, while others said it could be turned into a park or green space.
The school board plans to involve residents during this brainstorming process to ensure that the future of the building considers local needs.
“We’re very conscious that we want to be good neighbors to the folks that live around there,” Marshall said. “We don’t want it to be in a state of disrepair.”
Board members said they’d be in favor of the idea of holding a public meeting on the issue, possibly in the old Slade building itself. When a date for this meeting is set, it will be advertised and available on the ACSD1 website and calendar.
Anyone with suggestions about the future of the building is encouraged to email the school board at boardofeducation@acsd1.org, Marshall said.