...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO
6 PM MDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
possible.
* WHERE...Ferris/Seminoe/Shirley Mountains, Shirley Basin,
Central Carbon County, Laramie Valley, South Laramie Range and
South Laramie Range Foothills.
* WHEN...From 9 PM MDT Friday to 6 PM MDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Widespread strong crosswinds could create hazardous
travel for all motorists on Interstate 80 and north to south
oriented highways such as Highway 287...especially for light
weight and high profile vehicles...including light load semis
and those towing camper trailers.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing snow will be possible from the
recent snowfall that could reduce visibility and create slick
road conditions at times.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
&&
Laramie Police Department Foundation is sponsoring a presentation from the U.S. Secret Service National Threat Assessment Center for local educators and mental health professionals.
Educators, police officers and health care providers from across the state have been invited to attend a presentation on Tuesday centered around recognizing and stopping acts of school violence before they happen.
The U.S. Secret Service National Threat Assessment Center will present its findings from multiple studies on school violence and the prevention of attempted or planned violence.
The presentation is intended to build on knowledge local professionals already have and allow them to better understand the causes and warning signs that come along with school violence, Laramie Police Department Foundation spokesperson Bruce Ward said.
He explained that one significant finding from the studies is that people who commit school shootings or other acts of school violence do not fit into one group. The students could have friends or be outcasts and come from all walks of life and socioeconomic statuses.
One NTAC study of 67 averted school attack plans shows that about half of those intending to commit school violence were bullied, and the majority had mental health problems and an interest in violence. The study also shows that in nearly all cases, the plotters communicated about their plan to attack a school.
“A lot of the information that’s out there today has come as a result of the secret service studies,” Ward said.
The presentation will include education on an eight-step approach to intervene with students exhibiting threatening behaviors, Albany County School District 1 Chief Operating Officer Randy Wilkison said.
The district’s safety team meets regularly and staff have participated in school safety programs before, such as the “i love u guys” program, but has never hosted a group for a presentation like this, he said.
“We’re just moving ahead with some of those things, trying to figure out best practices and stay ahead of the game,” Wilkison said.
The LPD Foundation is sponsoring the presentation, and there are spaces in the Hilton Garden Inn reserved for attendees who come from outside of Laramie for the presentation.
The key of the event will be to encourage people to step in when they see warning signs of violent behavior, before it’s too late.
“It helps them to recognize the signs before a violent defender gets to the point that they’re actually carrying out the act and it allows them to intervene before they get there,” Ward said.