Laramie Police Department Foundation is sponsoring a presentation from the U.S. Secret Service National Threat Assessment Center for local educators and mental health professionals.

Educators, police officers and health care providers from across the state have been invited to attend a presentation on Tuesday centered around recognizing and stopping acts of school violence before they happen.

The U.S. Secret Service National Threat Assessment Center will present its findings from multiple studies on school violence and the prevention of attempted or planned violence.

