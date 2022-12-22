Students at local schools may be struggling with harassment and a sense of belonging more than their parents or teachers think, according to a recent climate and culture survey of Albany County School District 1 students.

The survey, conducted by Hanover Research, combined the responses of 2,700 students, staff members and parents in the district, ACSD1 Superintendent John Goldhardt told the school board during a meeting last week.

