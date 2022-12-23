...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35
below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Wyoming.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM MST this morning.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
&&
Albany County School District 1 is revising its policies surrounding course materials and the teaching of controversial topics. One of these policies outlines a procedure for complaints made about library materials.
Albany County School District 1 is in the process of reexamining its policies surrounding the teaching of controversial subjects and complaints about course material.
While the board approved the first reading of three separate policies during its meeting last week, it is seeking public input on the changes.
The revisions come at a time when parents across the state and country have raised debate over what’s included in school libraries and course materials.
“It’s important,” board member Janice Marshall said. “These have been hot topics and we want to make sure we’re giving people the opportunity (to comment on the policies).”
Assistant Superintendent Debbie Fisher worked with various stakeholders that are knowledgeable in the areas covered by each of the policies to help make the suggested changes.
The first policy, No. 3005, provides rules for teaching about controversial issues in class. For this policy, Fisher worked with a group of social studies teachers in the district, she said.
The policy states that teachers are the main staff members that should be involved when handling controversial issues.
One proposed update to the policy is to change the wording from stating that topics should be studied “void of partisanship and bias” to “through an academic lens.”
The revision also includes a clause stating that it is the responsibility of the student and teacher to request an alternate assignment if necessary.
The next policy, No. 3006, covers complaints and other communications about instructional materials. Fisher worked with school board members, teachers and administrators to revisit it.
The policy specifically refers to supplemental instructional materials, because core course materials already undergo an approval process, Fisher said.
The revisions separate who handles complaints as they come in. Complaints about supplemental materials will go to the school principal, while complaints about school board-approved materials will go to the board.
The final policy, No. 3015, refers to complaints about library materials. Fisher worked with district librarians to develop this policy, which also took the practices of other libraries into account.
The policy states that librarians will establish a systematic procedure for handling community complaints. This procedure includes the option for people to fill out a complaint form.
The school board approved each of these policies unanimously. There will be a second reading of the policies next month, followed by a final approval in a subsequent meeting.