The Albany County School District 1 Board of Trustees has hired a veteran educator from New Hampshire as its next superindendent.
John Goldhardt also previously worked in education in Utah and was one of three candidates who visited Laramie and met with teachers, students and residents as part of the selection process.
“I was extremely impressed with every group I had the opportunity to meet with during the interview process: Students, parents, community members, teachers, support staff, leaders, and Board members,” Goldhardt said in a Thursday press release announding the move. “We all have a common interest in working on behalf of student success.”
ACSD1 Board Chairperson Janice Marshall said she first announced the appointment on the district’s YouTube channel Wednesday night. The district is offering the new superintendent a two-year contract with an annual salary of $170,000. He will start July 1, after current Superintendent Jubal Yennie leaves the position.
“I am grateful for Dr. Yennie and all that the district has accomplished with his leadership,” Marshall said in a press release. “Dr. Goldhardt will continue to move the district forward with student growth and achievement. His ability to work cooperatively with staff, students, and our community will be valuable as he gets to know our district and our community.”
The board voted unanimously to offer Goldhardt the position, which Marshall said speaks to their confidence that he’ll be a good fit for the district.
Goldhardt has 33 years of experience working in education. He started as a high school teacher, then was a high school and middle school principal before becoming a superintendent.
“I am honored and humbled to be selected as the next superintendent of schools,” Goldhardt said in the press release. “My wife and I are looking forward to being part of the community, and I thank the trustees for their faith and trust.”
During a community forum, Goldhardt said his experience of growing up in poverty and being a first-generation college student solidified his belief that the public education system can have life-changing impacts on students.
He also said his top budget priorities would be student access to learning programs and materials, retaining high-quality personnel and maintaining school facilities.
“I view education not as a vocation, but as an advocation,” Goldhardt said. “Education changes people’s lives for the better. It provides that feeling of accomplishment. Doing everything in my power to make sure my students have the best education as possible is important for me.”