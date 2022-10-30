A group of five Albany County Sheriff’s Office deputies graduated this week from Crisis Intervention Team training.
The 40-hour training is meant to better equip officers to respond to a variety of different mental health related situations, Sheriff Aaron Appelhans said.
After the most recent graduation, about 31 of the department’s 44 deputies have CIT training, Appelhans said.
The training helps officers recognize when people are in a variety of different mental health situations, Appelhans said. Mental health professionals teach the deputies about conditions such as mood disorders, developmental disorders, substance abuse issues, excited delirium and schizophrenia.
Groups involved with this round of training included Coalition to Prevent Suicide and Substance Abuse, Volunteers of America, Ivinson Memorial Hospital, Veterans Services, Cathedral Home for Children and more, according to a news release.
“We go over every kind of mental crisis situation that we have, whether it's due to a diagnosis or any types of substances, whether they’re illegal or not, that lead to mental health crisis,” Appelhans said.
The training includes information on how to deescalate situations and refer people to resources available in the community. It also includes scenario-based training where officers can put what they learned into practice.
While CIT training is not required in Wyoming, the Sheriff’s Office will likely see more of these activities in the future, just receiving a $250,000 grant for these trainings, Appelhans said.
“We’re going to really ramp it up and look to have more of these trainings throughout the year instead of having it once every year or every other year,” he said.