The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming increased by 49 on Thursday, according to state figures.
Figures from the Wyoming Department of Health showed the state received 357 reports of new laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases Thursday, as well as 180 reports of new probable cases.
At the same time, the number of recoveries reported among those with confirmed or probable cases grew by 488, leaving the state with 3,033 active cases, an increase of 49 from Wednesday.
Natrona County had the highest number of active cases, 554; Laramie County had 430; Fremont County had 247; Sheridan County had 226; Campbell had 173; Uinta had 167; Sweetwater had 161; Albany had 141; Park had 121; Goshen had 117; Carbon had 105; Lincoln had 99; Weston had 91; Washakie had 63; Teton had 60; Converse had 54; Crook had 45; Platte had 44; Niobrara had 33; Johnson had 32; Big Horn had 31; Sublette had 28, and Hot Springs had 11.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, 2020, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 104,940 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was first detected in Wyoming. Of those, 100,664 have recovered.
The number of people being treated for coronavirus in Wyoming’s hospitals continued to fall Thursday, dropping by eight from Wednesday to total 169, the lowest number seen since Aug. 24, when the total stood at 165.
The highest number of patients was being treated at Casper’s Wyoming Medical Center, 45, while 41 patients were being treated at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center.