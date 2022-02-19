...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 AM
MST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 50 mph with gusts up to 70 mph
expected.
* WHERE...East Platte County, Laramie Valley, Central Laramie
County and East Laramie County.
* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 5 AM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds may be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers, with a risk for blow overs.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 135 on Friday.
The Wyoming Department of Health said it received reports of 202 new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus Friday, along with 30 new probable cases.
At the same time, the number of recoveries among those with confirmed or probable cases increased by 97, leaving the state wth 954 active cases.
Laramie County had the highest number of active cases at 193; Fremont County had 127; Natrona County had 88; Campbell County had 82; Teton had 77; Sweetwater had 59; Carbon had 48; Albany had 46; Sheridan had 36; Goshen had 34; Lincoln had 29; Park had 24; Hot Springs and Uinta had 16; Washakie had 15; Platte had 14; Converse had 11; Weston had 10; Sublette had eight; Big Horn had seven; Johnson had six, and Crook and Niobrara had four.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, 2020, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 154,082 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was first detected in Wyoming. Of those, 151,439 have recovered.
The number of coronavirus patients being treated in Wyoming hospitals fell by 14 on Friday to total 74.
The highest number of coronavirus patients was being treated at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, 20. Casper’s Wyoming Medical Center was treating 19.