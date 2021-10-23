The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming fell by 149 on Friday to end the week.
The Wyoming Department of Health’s regular coronavirus update showed the state received reports of 389 new laboratory-confirmed and 123 new probable cases.
Also on Friday, the department received 661 new reports of recoveries among those with confirmed or probable cases, leaving the state with 3,398 active cases.
Natrona County had the highest number of active cases, 597; Fremont County had 368; Laramie County had 341; Sheridan had 281; Campbell had 225; Uinta had 174; Goshen had 162; Carbon and Sweetwater had 159; Park had 151; Albany had 147; Washakie had 119; Lincoln had 105; Teton had 74; Converse had 60; Platte had 57; Weston had 44; Sublette had 37; Crook had 34; Big Horn had 33; Johnson had 30; Niobrara had 26, and Hot Springs had 15.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, 2020, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 100,174 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was first detected in Wyoming. Of those, 95,640 have recovered.