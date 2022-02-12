The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming fell by 49 on Friday.
The Wyoming Department of Health reported it received 302 reports of new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus on Friday, along with 73 new probable cases.
At the same time, the number of reported recoveries among those with confirmed or probable cases increased by 424 to leave the state with 1,748 active cases.
Laramie County had the highest number of active cases, 302; Fremont County had 234; Natrona County had 218; Campbell County had 164; Sweetwater had 153; Albany had 92; Teton had 85; Carbon had 70; Sheridan had 67; Lincoln had 42; Goshen, Park and Washakie had 41; Converse had 33; Sublette had 25; Crook had 21; Big Horn, Hot Springs and Weston had 20; Uinta had 18; Platte had 15; Johnson had 14, and Niobrara had 12.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, 2020, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 152,581 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since it was first detected in Wyoming. Of those, 149,166 have recovered.
The number of people hospitalized in Wyoming for treatment of coronavirus fell by nine on Friday to total 104.
The highest number of coronavirus patients, 34, was found at Casper’s Wyoming Medical Center. At Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, 25 people were being treated.