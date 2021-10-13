...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT
TODAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6
inches.
* WHERE...Laramie Valley including the city of Laramie.
* WHEN...Until noon MDT today.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous travel conditions due to slick roads and
reduced visibilities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
The deaths of another 29 Wyoming residents have been linked to coronavirus, the Wyoming Department of Health announced Tuesday.
The department said the deaths that occurred in September and October brought to 1,080 the number of Wyoming residents whose deaths have been tied to the coronavirus since it was first detected in Wyoming in March 2020.
The deaths included six Big Horn County residents, five men and one woman, all residents of long-term care facilities who died in September and October.
The victims also included five Park County residents, three women and two men, who died in September and October.
Other victims included an Albany County man, two Campbell County men, a Converse County woman, a Crook County man, two Fremont County men, two Laramie County women, two Lincoln County men, a Natrona County man and woman, a Sheridan County woman and three Sweetwater County men.
The deaths were announced on the same day that Department of Health figures showed the number of active coronavirus cases in the state declined by 65 to total 3,169.
The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming declined Tuesday, falling by 65.
The Wyoming Department of Health, in its regular coronavirus update, said the state received reports of 275 new laboratory-confirmed cases Tuesday, along with 208 new probable cases.
The number of reported recoveries among those with confirmed or probable cases, meanwhile, increased by 509 to leave the state with 3,169 active cases, a drop of 65 from Monday.
Natrona County continued to have the highest number of active cases at 636; Campbell County had 291; Laramie County had 260; Fremont had 248; Uinta had 210; Sheridan had 209; Park had 186; Sweetwater had 147; Goshen had 129; Washakie had 121; Lincoln had 110; Albany had 92; Converse had 83; Big Horn had 77; Sublette had 68; Platte had 63; Carbon had 59; Weston had 45; Teton had 42; Johnson had 33; Crook had 32; Niobrara had 20, and Hot Springs had eight.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 95,620 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was first detected in Wyoming in March of 2020. Of those, 91,371 have recovered.