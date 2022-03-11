...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills as low as 30 below zero expected.
* WHERE...Locations mainly west of Interstate 25.
* WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 8 AM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming fell by five Thursday.
The Wyoming Department of Health reported it received 65 reports of new laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases on Thursday. The number of probable cases, meanwhile, went down by eight, the result of a periodic adjustment in the COVID infection numbers the department has tracked since March of 2020.
At the same time, the number of recoveries among those with confirmed and probable coronavirus cases increased by 62, leaving the state with 245 active cases.
Laramie County had the highest number of active cases at 35; Natrona County had 28; Fremont County had 25; Teton had 21; Weston had 19; Sweetwater had 18; Goshen had 15; Campbell had 13; Albany had 11; Carbon had 10; Platte had nine; Park and Sheridan had seven; Big Horn had six; Lincoln and Niobrara had four; Converse and Uinta had three; Hot Springs and Washakie had two, and Crook, Johnson and Sublette had one.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 155,686 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was first detected in Wyoming in March of 2020. Of those, 153,692 have recovered.