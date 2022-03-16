The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming declined by 169 on Tuesday to drop below 100 for the first time in months.
Wyoming Department of Health figures showed the state received reports of 64 new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus between from Saturday to Tuesday, along with seven new reports of probable cases.
At the same time, the number of recoveries among those with confirmed or probable cases increased by 221, leaving the state with 85 active cases.
The active case count has not been below 100 since the Wyoming News Exchange began tracking case numbers in July 2020.
Six counties — Crook, Hot Springs, Johnson, Lincoln, Park and Sublette — had no active cases on Tuesday.
Laramie County was the only county the state with active cases in the double digits at 18. Natrona and Sweetwater counties had nine active cases; Sheridan County had seven; Campbell, Fremont and Teton had six; Albany and Goshen had five; Carbon and Uinta had three; Converse and Weston had two, and Big Horn, Niobrara, Platte and Washakie had one.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 155,815 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was first detected in Wyoming in March 2020. Of those, 153,961 have recovered.
The number of people being treated for coronavirus at Wyoming hospitals fell by 11 since Friday to total 21.
Cheyenne Regional Medical Center had the highest number of COVID patients at four, while SageWest Health Care in Lander and Casper’s Wyoming Medical Center were both treating three.