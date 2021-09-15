The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming increased by 131 on Tuesday to total 3,807, according to state figures.
The Wyoming Department of Health, in its regular coronavirus update, said it received reports of 371 new laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases on Tuesday, along with 267 reports of new probable cases.
Also on Tuesday, the department received new reports of 468 recoveries among those with confirmed or probable cases, leaving the state with 3,807 active cases.
Natrona County continued to lead the state in active cases at 652; Laramie County had 361; Campbell had 345; Fremont had 338; Sweetwater had 283; Uinta had 275; Sheridan had 234; Park had 181; Lincoln had 167; Converse had 155; Teton had 130; Albany had 119; Carbon had 86; Goshen had 74; Crook had 68; Washakie had 60; Big Horn had 53; Platte had 51; Hot Springs had 47; Sublette had 40; Johnson had 33; Weston had 32, and Niobrara had 23.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, 2020, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 82,463 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was first detected in Wyoming in March 2020. Of those, 77,738 have recovered.
The number of people hospitalized for treatment of the illness declined slightly on Tuesday from Monday, falling by five to total 212.
Cheyenne Regional Medical Center had the highest number of patients at 46, followed by Casper’s Wyoming Medical Center at 44.
Deaths top 900
The number of Wyoming deaths tied to coronavirus climbed over 900 on Tuesday as the Wyoming Department of Health announced 39 more deaths.
The department said the deaths of the Wyoming residents, which occurred between June and September, brought to 918 the number of deaths linked to COVID-19 since it was first detected in the state in March 2020.
- The deaths included six Natrona County residents — one woman and five men — in August and September. All six had been hospitalized for treatment of the illness.
- Five Uinta County residents, three men and two women, also all hospitalized, died in August and September.
- Other victims included an Albany County man who died in July, an Albany County woman who died in June and a Niobrara County man who died in September.
- Three Campbell County residents, two women and one man, died in August and September, as did three Converse County residents, two women and one man.
- A Crook County man died in August, while three Fremont County residents — two women and one man — died in September.
- Two Goshen County women who died in August and September were among the victims, as were two Hot Springs County women who died in September.
- A Laramie County man and woman died in August and September, a Park County woman died in August and two Platte County men died in September.
- Three Sheridan County men died in August and September, two Sweetwater County men died in August and September and a Weston County man died in August.