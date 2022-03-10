...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MST THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30
below zero.
* WHERE...Converse County... Lower Elevations
Ferris/Seminoe/Shirley Mountains... Shirley Basin...Central
Carbon County...North Snowy Range Foothills...Southwest Carbon
County...Laramie Valley...South Laramie Range.
* WHEN...Until 8 AM MST this morning.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
&&
The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming increased by 12 on Wednesday.
Wyoming Department of Health figures showed the state received 71 new reports of laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday. There was no increase in the number of probable cases.
At the same time, the number of recoveries among those with confirmed or probable cases increased by 59, leaving the state with 250 active cases.
Laramie County had 38 active cases; Fremont and Natrona counties had 29; Weston had 19; Sweetwater and Teton had 18; Campbell and Goshen had 16; Platte had nine; Carbon and Park had eight; Albany, Big Horn and Sheridan had six; Uinta had five; Lincoln and Niobrara had four; Washakie had three; Converse, Hot Springs and Sublette had two, and Crook and Johnson had one.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 155,629 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was first detected in March of 2020. Of those, 153,630 have recovered.