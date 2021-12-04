...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON
TO 11 AM MST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 70 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Laramie Valley, Ferris/Seminoe/Shirley Mountains, East
Platte County, Converse County Lower Elevations, Shirley
Basin, Central Carbon County and Central Laramie County.
* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 11 AM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
&&
The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming increased by 29 on Friday to end the week.
The Wyoming Department of Health announced it received 213 reports of new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus on Friday, along with 39 reports of new probable cases.
Also on Friday, the department received new reports of 223 recoveries among those with confirmed or probable cases, leaving the state with 1,431 active cases.
Laramie County had the highest number of active cases Friday, 284; Natrona County had 212; Uinta County had 130; Campbell County had 115; Carbon had 98; Sheridan had 86; Sweetwater had 69; Fremont had 65; Park had 61; Albany had 60; Lincoln had 40; Teton had 34; Platte had 28; Johnson had 24; Converse had 23; Sublette had 20; Goshen had 19; Washakie had 17; Big Horn had 16; Crook had 13; Weston had eight; Niobrara had seven, and Hot Springs had two.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, 2020, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 111,812 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was first detected in Wyoming. Of those, 108,953 have recovered.
The number of patients in Wyoming hospitals being treated for coronavirus increased by five on Friday to total 120.
Cheyenne Regional Medical Center was treating the highest number of COVID patients, 34. Casper’s Wyoming Medical Center was treating 33 on Friday.