...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT SATURDAY...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division and the
Wyoming Department of Health.
WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
WHERE...Converse and Niobrara Counties, Southern Carbon and Albany
Counties.
WHEN...1 PM MDT Friday until 1 PM MDT Saturday.
IMPACTS...Poor air quality due to smoke from distant wildfires.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the
elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems
avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities
during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of
pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause
respiratory health effect. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/
Weather Alert
...RED FLAG WARNINGS THIS AFTERNOON FOR FWZ 303...304...305...307
AND 308 FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY...
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM MDT
THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER
ZONES 303, 304, AND 308...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 303...304 and 308.
* WIND...West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 to 35 mph.
* HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent.
* HAINES...5 to 6 or High Potential for Large Fire Growth.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming increased by 21 on Friday to total 3,434.
The Wyoming Department of Health’s regular coronavirus update showed the state received 367 reports of new laboratory-confirmed cases on Friday, along with 105 new probable cases.
Meanwhile, the number of reported recoveries among people with either confirmed or probable cases increased by 451, leaving the state with 3,434 active cases.
Natrona County continued to have the highest number of active cases in the state, 539; Laramie County had 424; Campbell County had 331; Uinta County had 318; Fremont County had 239; Sweetwater had 222; Sheridan had 216; Teton had 182; Park had 147; Albany had 131; Lincoln had 112; Converse had 103; Platte had 72; Johnson had 68; Carbon and Goshen had 51; Weston had 48; Hot Springs had 47; Washakie had 36; Crook had 35; Big Horn had 28; Niobrara had 18, and Sublette had 16.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, 2020, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
New confirmed cases were reported in 21 counties, with Sweetwater County having the highest number of new cases at 49, followed by Uinta County with 40.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 73,467 the number of Wyoming residents diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was first detected in the state. Of those, 69,198 have recovered.