The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 28 on Wednesday.
The Wyoming Department of Health, in its latest coronavirus update, said the state received reports of 111 new laboratory-confirmed cases Wednesday, along with 15 reports of new probable cases.
At the same time, the number of recoveries among those with confirmed or probable cases increased by 98, leaving the state with 1,063 active cases.
Laramie County had the highest number of active cases at 233; Uinta County had 121; Natrona County had 116; Carbon had 88; Fremont had 83; Campbell had 79; Park and Sweetwater had 56; Teton had 33; Sheridan had 32; Weston had 31; Albany had 27; Goshen had 20; Sublette had 18; Johnson, Lincoln and Platte had 13; Washakie had seven; Converse and Crook had six; Hot Springs had five; Big Horn had four, and Niobrara had three.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, 2020, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 113,359 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was first detected in Wyoming. Of those, 110,794 have recovered.
The number of patients in Wyoming hospitals being treated for coronavirus dropped by two on Wednesday to total 106.
The highest number of patients, 41, was found at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center. Casper’s Wyoming Medical Center had 22.