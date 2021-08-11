The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew again on Tuesday, with 127 new active cases recorded.
This daily update was after active cases increased by 94 during the weekend, and was reported by the Wyoming News Exchange on Monday.
Figures from the Wyoming Health Department’s regular coronavirus report, for the 10th consecutive day, showed that recoveries failed to keep up with new laboratory-confirmed and probable cases.
According to the report, the state received 183 new reports of confirmed coronavirus cases on Tuesday, along with 117 new reports of probable cases.
At the same time, the state received new reports of 166 recoveries among those with confirmed or probable cases, leaving Wyoming with 1,663 active cases, more than double the number seen two weeks ago.
Laramie County continued to have the highest number of active cases at 367; Natrona County had 242; Campbell County had 166; Uinta County had 127; Teton had 89; Park and Sheridan had 80; Fremont had 77; Albany had 72; Carbon had 63; Sweetwater had 59; Converse had 52; Lincoln had 43; Big Horn and Platte had 27; Goshen had 20; Johnson had 15; Washakie and Weston had 12; Hot Springs and Sublette had 10; Niobrara had eight, and Crook had five.
Of the active cases, 558 were the Delta variant, also known as the “B.1.612.2” variant.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, 2020, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
New confirmed cases were reported in 18 counties. Campbell County had the largest number of new cases at 29, followed by Uinta County at 27.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 67,326 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was first detected in Wyoming in March 2020. Of those, 64,870 have recovered.
The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 increased by one, from 101 to 102 statewide from Monday to Tuesday. Both the Cheyenne Regional Medical Center and the Wyoming Medical Center in Casper reported treating 23 coronavirus patients as of Tuesday.
Seven more deaths linked to coronavirusThe deaths of seven more Wyoming residents have been linked to the coronavirus, the Wyoming Department of Health announced Tuesday.
The department reported that seven residents died in July and August, bringing the number of Wyoming deaths linked to the illness to 793 since the disease was first detected in Wyoming in March 2020.
The victims included three Laramie County residents, two men and one woman, who died in July after being hospitalized for treatment of the illness.
Two Natrona County men also died in July after being hospitalized.
A Park County man died in July, the department said, while a Sheridan County woman died in August.
The announcement came as the department’s figures showed the state had 1,663 active coronavirus cases on Tuesday, including 558 cases involving the Delta variant.