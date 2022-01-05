...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow and some blowing snow expected. Total snow
accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. Winds gusting up to 35 MPH.
* WHERE...Laramie Valley including Laramie and Rock River.
* WHEN...6 AM MST this morning until 11 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Dangerous travel conditions due to icy, snow packed
roads and significantly reduced visibilities in falling and
blowing snow.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming increased by 281 on Tuesday.
The Wyoming Department of Health said it received 577 reports of new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, along with 169 reports of new probable cases.
At the same time, the number of recoveries among those with confirmed or probable cases increased by 419, leaving the state with 1,509 active cases.
Teton County had the highest number of active cases at 343; Laramie County had 298; Albany County had 146; Uinta County had 135; Natrona County had 114; Fremont had 81; Campbell. Had 75; Sweetwater had 58; Sheridan had 51; Lincoln had 41; Park had 40; Carbon had 27; Goshen had 19; Platte had 14; Sublette had 11; Crook and Johnson had 10; Converse had nine; Washakie had seven; Hot Springs had six; Big Horn and Niobrara had five, and Weston had four.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, 2020, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 117,389 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was first diagnosed in Wyoming. Of those, 114,308 have recovered.
The number of patients being treated for coronavirus in Wyoming hospitals fell by one on Tuesday to total 63.
The highest number of COVID patients, 23, was being treated at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center. Seven patients were being treated at Casper’s Wyoming Medical Center.