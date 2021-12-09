...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS
MORNING TO 5 PM MST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 5
inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...Laramie Valley and Laramie County including the cities
of Laramie, Cheyenne, Horse Creek, and Pine Bluffs.
* WHEN...From 11 AM Thursday to 5 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. Patchy blowing snow could
significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could
impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming increased by 59 on Wednesday, according to state figures.
Figures from the Wyoming Department of Health showed the department received 156 reports of new laboratory-confirmed cases on Wednesday and 82 reports of new probable cases.
Also on Wednesday, the number of reports of recoveries among those with confirmed or probable cases increased by 124, leaving the state with 1,405 active cases.
Laramie County had the highest number of active cases at 320; Natrona County had 205; Campbell County had 127; Carbon had 121; Uinta had 120; Park had 70; Fremont had 66; Sweetwater had 64; Teton had 40; Albany had 38; Goshen and Lincoln had 26; Converse and Platte had 21; Sublette and Weston had 16; Johnson had 14; Big Horn and Washakie had eight; Crook had seven, and Hot Springs and Niobrara had five.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, 2020, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 112,551 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was first detected in Wyoming. Of those, 109,674 have recovered.