...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 MPH with gusts up to 65 MPH
expected.
* WHERE...Much of southeast Wyoming west of the Laramie Range.
This includes Rawlins, Saratoga, Muddy Gap, Shirley Basin, and
Laramie.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers. There will be a high risk for
vehicle blow overs. In addition, patchy blowing and drifting
snow could lead to slick road conditions and visibilities
under 1 mile at times.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of
58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
The number of active coronavirus cases increased by 655 on Thursday, a rise of 37%.
Wyoming Department of Health figures showed the state received 792 reports of new laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases Thursday, along with 223 reports of new probable cases.
At the same time, the number of recoveries among those with confirmed and probable cases increased by 340, leaving the state with 2,423 active cases.
Teton County had the highest number of active cases in the state, 542, an increase of almost 200 from Wednesday; Laramie County had 445; Natrona County had 276; Albany County had 261; Uinta County had 164; Fremont had 122; Campbell had 118; Sweetwater had 107; Sheridan had 88; Park had 57; Lincoln had 43; Johnson had 41; Carbon had 31; Goshen had 19; Converse and Sublette had 18; Platte and Washakie had 17; Crook had 13; Big Horn, Niobrara and Weston had seven, and Hot Springs had five.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming in March 2020, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 119,093 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was first detected in Wyoming. Of those, 115,098 have recovered.