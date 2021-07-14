Editor’s note: As of March 1, the Wyoming News Exchange shifted to one update with corresponding maps and graphics released early each week. Updates were previously released daily during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and could be again if needed. The following information is as of Monday, July 12.
The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming increased in the past week by 81 as Laramie County continued to lead the state in new cases.
Wyoming Department of Health figures showed that in the past week, the department has received 365 new reports of laboratory-confirmed COVID cases and 131 new reports of probable cases.
Laramie County alone accounted for 169 new confirmed cases.
The number of recoveries among those with confirmed or probable cases reported during the week increased by 415 to leave the state with 557 active cases, an increase of 81 from July 6.
Laramie County had 283 active cases; Sweetwater county had 45; Natrona County had 31; Teton had 22; Albany had 21; Carbon had 20; Fremont and Uinta had 19; Lincoln had 17; Campbell had 16; Platte had 14; Converse had 11; Park and Sublette had seven; Crook, Sheridan and Weston had five; Big Horn, Goshen, Johnson and Washakie had two, and Hot Springs and Niobrara had one.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, 2020, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
New confirmed cases were reported in 21 counties over the week, with Laramie County having the highest number of new cases at 169. Sweetwater County followed with 41.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 63,138 the number of people diagnosed with COVID since it was first detected in Wyoming.
Of those, 61,830 people have recovered, according to Health Department figures.
Nine more Wyoming deaths tied to COVIDThe deaths of nine more Wyoming residents have been tied to the coronavirus, the Wyoming Department of Health announced Tuesday.
The deaths in June and July, which included four Laramie County residents, brought the number of Wyoming residents whose deaths have been linked to COVID to 760.
All of the residents who died were hospitalized for treatment of the illness.
The deaths included three Laramie County men and one woman, who died in July.
Other fatalities included a Campbell County man, a Johnson County woman, a Niobrara County woman, a Platte County man and a Sweetwater County man. All died in June.
The announcement was made on the same day Department of Health numbers showed the state had 557 active coronavirus cases, the same number seen on Monday.