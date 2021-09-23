The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming climbed back over 4,000 on Wednesday as 475 new active cases were recorded.
The Wyoming Department of Health, in its regular coronavirus update, said it received reports Wednesday of 421 new laboratory-confirmed cases and 121 probable cases.
New reports of recoveries among those with confirmed or probable cases during the day totaled 67, leaving the state with 4,295 active cases, an increase of 475 from Tuesday.
Natrona County continued to have the highest number of active cases at 714; Campbell County had 491; Fremont County had 381; Laramie had 367; Sweetwater had 294; Uinta had 247; Sheridan had 237; Park had 197; Lincoln had 193; Teton had 165; Albany had 163; Converse had 154; Big Horn had 120; Washakie had 86; Goshen had 84; Sublette had 76; Carbon had 74; Crook had 73; Johnson had 57; Niobrara had 35; Hot Springs had 32; Platte had 20, and Weston had 25.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, 2020, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 86,594 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since it was first detected in the state. Of those, 81,344 have recovered.
The number of people hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus around the state increased by four on Wednesday to total 194. Most of the COVID patients were found at the Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, 39, while Casper’s Wyoming Medical Center had 31.