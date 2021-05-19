Editor’s note: As of March 1, The Wyoming News Exchange shifted to one update with corresponding maps and graphics released early each week. Updates were previously released daily during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and could be again if needed. The following information is as of Monday, May 17.
Reports of 480 recoveries in the last week among Wyoming residents with laboratory-confirmed or probable cases of coronavirus pushed the number of active cases in the state down to 451 on Monday.
The Wyoming Department of Health, in its regular coronavirus update, said the state saw 360 new laboratory-confirmed and 98 new probable COVID-19 cases in the last week.
The numbers, when combined with the reported recoveries, left Wyoming with 451 active cases, a decline of 24 from May 10 and the lowest number of active cases seen since May 3.
Laramie County had the highest number of active cases at 68; Sweetwater County had 64; Albany County had 58; Natrona County had 56; Campbell had 41; Park had 30; Uinta had 28; Fremont and Sheridan had 21; Teton had 17; Platte had seven; Carbon and Converse had six; Goshen and Lincoln had five; Big Horn and Washakie had four; Sublette had three; Crook and Niobrara had two, and Hot Springs, Johnson and Weston had one.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, 2020, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
New laboratory-confirmed cases were reported in 20 counties. Sweetwater County had the highest number of new cases at 70, followed by Albany County at 62.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 59,222 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was first detected in Wyoming in March 2020.
Of those, 58,059 have recovered, according to Department of Health figures.