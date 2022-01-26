The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming fell by almost half on Tuesday as the state received more than 5,300 new reports of recoveries.
Wyoming Department of Health figures showed the number of active cases in the state dropped from 7,769 on Monday to 3,958 on Tuesday, a decline of 3,811 cases or about 49%.
The department said it received reports Tuesday of 1,172 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID, along with 416 new reports of probable cases.
At the same time, the number of recoveries reported among those with confirmed or probable cases increased by 5,375.
Laramie County continued to have the highest number of active cases at 758; Natrona County had 548; Campbell County had 347; Fremont had 340; Sheridan had 272; Sweetwater had 248; Albany and Teton had 228; Lincoln had 125; Converse and Uinta had 122; Goshen had 97; Park had 96; Carbon had 91; Johnson had 63; Sublette had 51; Weston had 42; Crook had 39; Platte had 38; Hot Springs had 36; Washakie had 34; Big Horn had 18, and Niobrara had 15.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, 2020, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 139,461 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was first detected in Wyoming. Of those, 133,878 have recovered.
The number of people hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus increased by 20 on Tuesday to total 144.
The largest number of COVID patients, 45, was found at Casper’s Wyoming Medical Center. Cheyenne Regional Medical Center was treating 27.