The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 2,213 over the long holiday weekend, an increase of almost 50% that pushed the total number of active cases over 5,000 for the first time in more than one year.
The Wyoming Department of Health said it received 3,097 reports of new laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases from Saturday to Tuesday, along with 988 new probable cases.
At the same time, the number of reported recoveries among those with confirmed or probable cases grew by 1,859, leaving the state with 6,641 active cases on Tuesday, an increase of almost 50% from Friday.
The last time the number of active cases in the state exceeded 5,000 was on Dec. 7, 2020, when the total stood at 5,717.
For the first time in months, two counties reported more than 1,000 active cases Tuesday.
Laramie County had the highest number of active cases Tuesday, 1,368; Natrona County had 1,003; Teton County had 860; Fremont County had 553; Albany had 431; Sweetwater had 392; Campbell had 364; Sheridan had 318; Uinta had 317; Lincoln had 179; Carbon and Park had 134; Johnson had 120; Goshen had 90; Converse had 62; Sublette had 60; Crook had 55; Platte had 51; Washakie had 48; Weston had 40; Hot Springs had 30; Big Horn had 24, and Niobrara had eight.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, 2020, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 130,553 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was first detected in Wyoming. Of those, 122,311 have recovered.
The number of people being treated for coronavirus in Wyoming hospitals stood at 98 on Monday, a decline of six from Friday and well below the state’s peak of 249 seen in late October.
The highest number of coronavirus patients was found at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, 25, followed by Casper’s Wyoming Medical Center at 17.
Another 13 deaths tied to COVID
The deaths of another 13 Wyoming residents have been tied to coronavirus, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
The department on Tuesday said the deaths, which occurred in November, December and January, brought to 1,601 the number of Wyoming residents whose deaths have been linked to the illness since it was first detected in Wyoming in March 2020.
Among the fatalities were three Laramie County residents, two women and one man, and three Natrona County men.
Other victims included a Campbell County man, two Fremont County women, a Hot Springs County woman, a Park County woman and a Sweetwater County man and woman.
The deaths were announced on the same day Health Department figures showed the number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming reached 6,641 on Tuesday, increasing by almost 50% from Friday and exceeding 5,000 for the first time since December 2020.