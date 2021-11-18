The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming increased by 219 on Wednesday.
The Wyoming Department of Health’s regular coronavirus update showed the state received reports of 134 new laboratory-confirmed cases and 111 new probable cases on Wednesday.
Also on Wednesday, the department received new reports of 26 recoveries among those with confirmed or probable cases, leaving the state with 2,321 active cases.
Laramie County had the highest number of active cases at 479; Natrona County had 451; Uinta County had 160; Albany had 148; Fremont had 127; Campbell had 122; Sweetwater had 120; Sheridan had 92; Park had 67; Goshen, Lincoln and Sublette had 56; Johnson and Teton had 55; Carbon had 47; Platte had 38; Niobrara had 37; Converse had 34; Big Horn had 32; Washakie had 31; Crook had 30; Weston had 23, and Hot Springs had five.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, 2020, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 108,658 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was first detected in Wyoming. Of those, 104,990 have recovered.