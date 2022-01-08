The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming increased by 504 on Friday.
Wyoming Department of Health figures showed the state received 583 new reports of laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases on Friday, along with 181 reports of probable cases.
At the same time, the number of recoveries among those with confirmed or probable cases increased by 260, leaving the state with 2,927 active cases on Friday, more than twice the number of active cases seen at the beginning of the week.
Teton County continued to have the highest number of active cases, 696; Laramie County had 495; Natrona County had 380; Albany had 290; Uinta had 177; Fremont had 151; Campbell had 136; Sweetwater had 129; Sheridan had 110; Park had 66; Lincoln had 52; Johnson had 42; Carbon had 41; Converse had 32; Goshen had 27; Washakie had 23; Sublette had 21; Platte had 17; Crook had 14; Weston had eight; Big Horn and Niobrara had seven, and Hot Springs had six.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, 2020, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 119,857 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was first detected in Wyoming. Of those, 115,358 have recovered.