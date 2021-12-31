...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations generally ranging
from 1 to 3 inches, with local amounts of 3 to 6 inches
possible. Dangerously cold wind chills as low as minus 20
expected late Friday night and early Saturday.
* WHERE...Southern Carbon and Albany counties including
Arlington, Elk Mountain, Saratoga, and Laramie. The heaviest
snow is likely to fall over the north Snowy Range foothills
near Arlington and the Saratoga Valley.
* WHEN...8 PM MST this evening until 5 AM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous travel conditions due to icy, snow covered
roads and reduced visibilities in falling and blowing snow.
Dangerously cold wind chills may lead to frost bite or
hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Active COVID cases up by more than 200 for second time in week
The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 207 on Thursday, marking the second time in a week the number of active cases increased by more than 200.
The Wyoming Department of Health reported it received 316 reports of new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus on Thursday, along with 80 new probable cases.
At the same time, the number of recoveries among those with confirmed or probable cases increased by 189, leaving the state with 1,327 active cases, 207 more than on Wednesday The active case count increased by 203 on Tuesday from Monday.
Teton County had the highest number of active cases, 288; Laramie County had 285; Uinta County had 118; Natrona County had 107; Albany had 94; Campbell had 81; Fremont had 72; Sweetwater had 59; Sheridan had 49; Lincoln had 41; Carbon had 23; Park had 21; Converse had 19; Goshen had 16; Weston had 10; Platte and Washakie had nine; Big Horn and Sublette had eight; Crook had four; Hot Springs had three; Niobrara had two, and Johnson had 1.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, 2020, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 115,638 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was first detected in Wyoming. Of those, 112,785 have recovered.