The rain was unexpected and the arena was muddy.
That meant dealing with last-minute changes at the Laramie Jubilee Days Ranch Rodeo, and riders had to be mindful of safety for themselves and their animals.
In other words, a typical day on a ranch.
The Ranch Rodeo was moved from the Albany County Fairgrounds rodeo arena to the adjoining warm-up area. The new competition area was smaller, but still allowed 20 teams of four to compete on Sunday.
“It doesn’t bother me,” said Ryder Senior, a competitor on the VeeBar and Aces Wild teams. “It’s mostly what we do for work.”
Senior said he felt it important to “extend some grace” to the organizers, who had to make many last-minute decisions to allow the competition to proceed.
“You have to roll with the punches,” he said.
Senior said the competition is fun for the contestants; time to hang out with friends and compete against them.
Roping skills were on display in the competition as steers were roped, branded with a ribbon and penned. In the second part of the competition cows were milked after being roped, with a team member delivering a small bottle to a judge for verification.
To make the smaller location spectator-friendly, volunteers dragged bleachers to the warm-up ring.
Spectators adapted, too. After filling the bleachers, some found seats on the backs of pickups or trunks of cars and lined the warm-up ring with camp chairs.
“It’s just like a family reunion,” said Kim Puls, Jubilee Days board member and volunteer chair for all Jubilee events.
She was guiding volunteers to their assignments in the parking lot or behind the chutes, based on their experience and level of comfort with animals. Safety, she said, was always top of mind.
At the end of the arena competition, the Rowdy Boys led, followed by Wyoming Bank and Trust, Rusty Spurs and The Last Minute Boys.
Carol Ryczek is a freelance writer and photographer with the Laramie Boomerang. She can be contacted by emailing news@laramieboomerang.com.
