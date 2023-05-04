ABOVE: Aerial spraying is underway in the north and eastern portion of Pole Mountain. The goal is to control cheatgrass, an invasive species. The helicopter flies very close to the ground to minimize drift of the aerosol herbicide. LEFT: Cheatgrass, a non-native invasive species, can take over an area. This annual species can prevent native plants from germinating, and can completely alter the vegetation in an area.
Amber Travsky/Courtesy
Jackie Roaque/Courtesy
Cheatgrass is the target of aerial herbicide spraying on the Pole Mountain area over the next few weeks. This invasive grass species can take over an area and prevent native species from germinating.
It’s called cheatgrass, downy brome or, in scientific nomenclature, Bromus techtorum. Ask a rancher, botanist or other natural resource professional their opinion of this grass species and they’ll likely curl their nose and offer some derisive words, maybe even a little profanity.
Jackie Roaque, rangeland management specialist with the Medicine Bow National Forest, can be included with those who see this annual grass as a bane.
“Cheatgrass, like the name implies, comes into an area and takes over,” Roaque said. “It cheats other native species of nutrients in the soil. It is especially likely in areas where the soil is disturbed, such as after fire.”
Cheatgrass greens up and sets seeds earlier than most native species, giving it an advantage over slower-growing native species. It can prevent the germination of native plants.
This invasive species, native to Eurasia and the Mediterranean and accidentally brought to the United States in seed and straw, is listed as a noxious weed in many Wyoming counties. Its presence can completely alter the ecosystem by replacing native vegetation.
Hikers may not notice the grass in the spring, but by late summer the mature seeds are anything but “downy.” Instead the seeds cling to socks like little bayonets and can cause annoying itching and prickling.
An on-going effort is underway to control cheatgrass on the Medicine Bow National Forest and adjacent state lands. The Curt Gowdy/Pole Mountain project is a collaborative effort between the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service and Laramie County Conservation District. It involves aerial spraying of the herbicide Rejuvra.
Eradicating cheatgrass is no easy feat. Cheatgrass lifespan in the soil is three to four years. The herbicide Rejuvra, which is applied to the soil before the plant germinates, provides up to four years of control. According to Roaque, this gives the native perennial grasses time to become established.
For this project, the spraying uses a low-flying helicopter — getting often just 20 feet off the ground. This minimizes drift of the aerosol application, and allows coverage of a large area.
At Curt Gowdy State Park temporary closures were in force during the recently-completed spraying. Closure of the national forest is not practical, so the spraying is on track to be completed while road closures are in place on Pole Mountain. This minimizes the potential of having recreationists in the area at the time of the spraying.
Roaque said there are notices and maps on the closure gates to warn those opting to enjoy the closed roads. If someone is hiking or biking in the area and encounter the approaching helicopter, Roaque said they should wave their arms and let the pilot know they are there.
“The pilot can turn off the spray and avoid them,” Roaque said. “Don’t run and hide to avoid the spray; instead, wave your arms so the pilot can see you. He is flying so close to the ground, he can easily spot people.”
On Pole Mountain spraying will be in the north and east portions of the Medicine Bow National Forest. A map, showing planned spraying locations on Pole Mountain can be found on the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest website https://www.fs.usda.gov/mbr. The bulk of the spraying is north of Wyoming Highway 210, the Happy Jack Road.
Including Pole Mountain, there are four planned aerial cheatgrass treatments on the Medicine Bow National Forest this year. The other projects are planned for this summer and include a retreatment of the Badger Creek Fire area — approximately 3,000 acres; treatment of the Ryan Fire area — approximately 2,300 acres; as well as wrapping up Mullen Fire treatments — approximately 1,000 acres.
The Curt Gowdy/Pole Mountain cheatgrass project received in-kind and monetary support from the following entities: Laramie County Weed and Pest, USDA Forest Service and Natural Resources Conservation Service Joint Chiefs’ Landscape Restoration Partnership, Wyoming Game & Fish Department Invasive Annual Grass Program, Muley Fanatics Foundation, Wyoming Wildlife and Natural Resource Trust and Wyoming Weed Council.
Amber Travsky is an outdoors columnist for the Laramie Boomerang. She can be contacted by email at news@laramieboomerang.com.