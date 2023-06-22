Cody LDS Temple meeting

Hundreds of residents packed the Cody Auditorium the night of June 15, 2023, for the Cody Planning and Zoning Commission public hearing on the proposed Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temple on Skyline Drive.

 Zac Taylor/Powell Tribune.

POWELL — The debate over the proposed Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temple in Cody is not over.

During a packed, standing room-only meeting the night of June 15 with hundreds of people that ran until roughly 11:30 p.m., the city of Cody’s Planning and Zoning Board approved a conditional use permit for the building of the temple on a 4-1 vote.

