Marton Ranch aerial view

The Marton Ranch and the North Platte River.

 BLM/Courtesy

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management will take a second look at its conservation purchase of the 35,670-acre Marton Ranch on the North Platte River south of Casper, agreeing with Wyoming that it should solicit public and local-government comments.

The federal appeals board on Oct. 21 ordered the BLM to “set aside” its May 2022 decision to buy the property and better address Wyoming’s complaints. Wyoming argued in a 42-page statement that the BLM violated the Land and Water Conservation Fund Act and the National Environmental Policy Act.

