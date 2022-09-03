 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

After the bloodshed: Communities endure, demand long-term solutions once media attention, political theater fades from school shootings

  • Comments

Familiar and not always productive patterns have emerged over the past two decades for schools and communities shattered by mass shootings.

Some of those — including knee-jerk and politically motivated reactions — can actually work against solving root problems associated with school violence, according to security experts and others on the front lines of the issue.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK