...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Portions of east central Wyoming and southeast Wyoming,
including the following areas, in east central Wyoming, Converse
County Lower Elevations and Niobrara County. In southeast Wyoming,
Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County, East Platte
County, Laramie Valley, North Laramie Range and South Laramie
Range.
* WHEN...Through late tonight.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings may be flooded. Extensive street flooding and flooding
of creeks and rivers are possible.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
Volunteer Decee Shifflett, right, shows third-grade students how livestock ear punchers work and the procedure for tagging cattle at the animal identification station during the annual Albany County CattleWomen Ag Expo on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, in the University of Wyoming Cliff and Martha Hansen Teaching Arena. A few of the boys retreated in shock and discussed among themselves while others were more curious.
Volunteer Terri Jones, left, teaches about common household items that contain animal by-products at her station during the annual Albany County CattleWomen Ag Expo on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, in the University of Wyoming Cliff and Martha Hansen Teaching Arena. There were a total of eight stations with the others ranging from ruminants, bees, mosquitoes, farm animals, stock trailers and steam trailers. The two-day educational Ag Expo has been an annual event presented by the Albany County CattleWomen organization, with the efforts of many local volunteers and sponsors, since 1997. It hosts about 350 students from schools throughout the county and city of Laramie as the young participants and their teachers are escorted to each station by Future Farmers of America students.
Volunteer Decee Shifflett, right, shows third-grade students how livestock ear punchers work and the procedure for tagging cattle at the animal identification station during the annual Albany County CattleWomen Ag Expo on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, in the University of Wyoming Cliff and Martha Hansen Teaching Arena. A few of the boys retreated in shock and discussed among themselves while others were more curious.
Rachel Finch/Laramie Boomerang
Volunteer Terri Jones, left, teaches about common household items that contain animal by-products at her station during the annual Albany County CattleWomen Ag Expo on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, in the University of Wyoming Cliff and Martha Hansen Teaching Arena. There were a total of eight stations with the others ranging from ruminants, bees, mosquitoes, farm animals, stock trailers and steam trailers. The two-day educational Ag Expo has been an annual event presented by the Albany County CattleWomen organization, with the efforts of many local volunteers and sponsors, since 1997. It hosts about 350 students from schools throughout the county and city of Laramie as the young participants and their teachers are escorted to each station by Future Farmers of America students.