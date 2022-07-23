Roe v. Wade demonstration

Maria Gomez of Laramie was one of about 200 demonstrators who lined Grand Avenue in front of the Albany County Courthouse on June 24 to protest the reversal of the Roe v. Wade decision.

Attorney General Bridget Hill notified Gov. Mark Gordon on Thursday that Wyoming’s trigger abortion ban “would be fully authorized” under the U.S. Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v. Wade last month.

That clears the way for Gordon to enact the ban. It is unknown when he will do so.

