The Albany County Board of Commissioners has started the process of developing a draft Natural Resource Management Plan.

The county has hired Y2 Consultants, based in Jackson, and Budd-Falen Law Offices LLC, based in Cheyenne, to work with a steering committee to develop the NRMP following the guidelines set forth by the Wyoming Governor’s office and the Wyoming County Commissioners Association, according to a Monday news release from Y2 Consultants.

The plan will be used as a tool that could allow the county to have a substantive impact on federal decisions, plans, policies and programs. Federal agencies’ consideration of a local natural resource management plan, or resource plan, can play a key role in the success of a local government engaging as a cooperative agency or with consistency review under the National Environmental Policy Act, coordination under the Federal Lands Policy and Management Act or National Forest Management Act, as well as assisting in Gov. Mark Gordon’s consistency review.

In an effort to acquire community input and provide information about the purpose and intent of the NRMP, an informational meeting open to the public will be hosted at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 17 at the Albany County Public Library, located at 310 S. Eighth St. A short presentation will be given, with time for questions.

A virtual option via Zoom will also be available for those who are not able to attend in person. Registration for the Zoom link can be found at https://tinyurl.com/albanynrmp.

Public comments regarding this plan can be submitted via email to AlbanyCoNRMP@y2consultants.com or can be submitted to the Albany County Planning Office.

The complete draft of the NRMP is expected to be released in early February of 2022, and a 30-day public comment period and public meetings will follow.

More information on specific dates for the public comment period and public meetings will be available as that time comes closer.

