...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT WEDNESDAY...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division and the
Wyoming Department of Health.in effect until 1 PM MDT Wednesday.
WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
WHERE...Mainly along and south of Interstate 80 in southeast Wyoming.
WHEN...Now through 1pm Wednesday
IMPACTS...Heavy smoke from wildfires in surrounding states.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the
elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems
avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities
during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of
pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause
respiratory health effect. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/
The Albany County Board of Commissioners has started the process of developing a draft Natural Resource Management Plan.
The county has hired Y2 Consultants, based in Jackson, and Budd-Falen Law Offices LLC, based in Cheyenne, to work with a steering committee to develop the NRMP following the guidelines set forth by the Wyoming Governor’s office and the Wyoming County Commissioners Association, according to a Monday news release from Y2 Consultants.
The plan will be used as a tool that could allow the county to have a substantive impact on federal decisions, plans, policies and programs. Federal agencies’ consideration of a local natural resource management plan, or resource plan, can play a key role in the success of a local government engaging as a cooperative agency or with consistency review under the National Environmental Policy Act, coordination under the Federal Lands Policy and Management Act or National Forest Management Act, as well as assisting in Gov. Mark Gordon’s consistency review.
In an effort to acquire community input and provide information about the purpose and intent of the NRMP, an informational meeting open to the public will be hosted at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 17 at the Albany County Public Library, located at 310 S. Eighth St. A short presentation will be given, with time for questions.
A virtual option via Zoom will also be available for those who are not able to attend in person. Registration for the Zoom link can be found at https://tinyurl.com/albanynrmp.
Public comments regarding this plan can be submitted via email to AlbanyCoNRMP@y2consultants.com or can be submitted to the Albany County Planning Office.
The complete draft of the NRMP is expected to be released in early February of 2022, and a 30-day public comment period and public meetings will follow.
More information on specific dates for the public comment period and public meetings will be available as that time comes closer.