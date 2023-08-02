...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT TODAY THROUGH THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Portions of south central Wyoming and southeast Wyoming,
including the following areas, in south central Wyoming, North
Snowy Range Foothills and Snowy Range. In southeast Wyoming,
Central Laramie County, Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte
County, East Laramie County, East Platte County, Laramie Valley,
South Laramie Range and South Laramie Range Foothills.
* WHEN...From Noon MDT today through this evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rainfall from slow moving and training thunderstorms.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
Superintendent Freda Dixon lines up the rabbits during the American Rabbit Breeders Association Open Rabbit Show on Sunday, July 30, 2023, at the Albany County Fair.
Floppy ears and hopping feet is something most would not expect to see early on a Sunday morning.
But for those participating in the American Rabbit Breeders Association Open Rabbit Show at the Albany County Fair it was just another day in the barns.
Rabbit breeders and showers from all over Wyoming, New Mexico, Colorado and South Dakota piled into the Albany County Fairgrounds Poultry and Rabbit barns.
The American Rabbit Breeders Association Open Rabbit Show is an annual event that gives an opportunity for those who do not participate in the 4-H and Future Farmers of America Rabbit Show to show their rabbits.
“I have people from all over come to this event and they compete against each other for sweepstakes or some compete just to compete,” Superintendent Freda Dixon said. “It brings rabbits and it brings people from all over together to show.”
There were two different sections throughout the morning, beginning with the adult and youth competitors before moving to the 18 and under youth competition.
Throughout the event competitors would place their rabbits on the table for one of three judges to look over and score. The standards are set by the American Rabbit Breeders Association. The guidelines for judging are different for each breed of rabbit. The rabbits were separated based on breed with 21 different breeds at this showing.
“This event is pretty much for anybody and everybody that has rabbits they want to show,” Competitor Nicole Twing said. “The Laramie Valley Rabbit Breeders Association Rabbit Club puts the show on prior to the 4-H Rabbit Show every year. So this is just an opportunity for people, typically adults, to come and show rabbits outside of the fair situation.”
